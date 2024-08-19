Jude Bellingham scolds new teammate Kylian Mbappe: 'Finish the attack'

Jude Bellingham appeared to issue an expletive-laden message to his teammates during Real Madrid’s draw with Mallorca.

The defending La Liga champions were expected to cruise to victory after adding Kylian Mbappe to their squad over the summer, but stuttered on the opening day.

It seems Bellingham was more frustrated than anyone, scolding his teammates for failing to “finish” attacks.

At half-time, he approached the Madrid forwards - including Mbappe - in the tunnel and urged them to be more clinical with their chances.

“You three need to finish, because the running back, it’s f***ing tiring,” he appeared to say.