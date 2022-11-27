Wales’ Ben Davies dotes on ‘world-class’ Harry Kane ahead of England clash

Wales star Ben Davies appeared to show support to Spurs team mate Harry Kane amid speculation he may be rested at tomorrow's England clash at the World Cup.

Davies acknowledged that Wales have a challenge taking on the Three Lions, and they must win this game to advance.

"Harry's a world-class player and he's one of the best players in the world", he told reporters.

"He's obviously going to make any team better with him in there, but that obviously doesn't mean that England haven't got very capable replacements to come in."

