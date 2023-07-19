Hilarious moment crew member swallowed by tarpaulin at MLB baseball game

Baseball fans were left stunned as an MLB crew member was “eaten” by a tarpaulin pitch cover as a rain delay interrupted a game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

As rain began to pour down at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, ground staff ran to cover the field with a tarpaulin. But one unfortunate crew member could not keep up with the pace of his colleagues and found himself swallowed underneath the cover.

“He got eaten by the tarp,” one of the TV commentators said. “They’re not even stopping, no pause!”