BBC presenter Clare Balding broke down in tears live on air as she paid an emotional tribute to Andy Murray after his Olympic defeat.

Murray played his final professional match at the Paris Olympics on Thursday (1 August) as his stellar career ended with defeat alongside Dan Evans in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles.

As the BBC cameras shot back to the studio, a visibly emotional Balding said: “All we can say is thank you.”

There was then silence, before in a quivering voice, she told her co-presenters: “You better say something.”

Balding was then comforted by Rebecca Adlington who told her: “You’re going to make me cry.”