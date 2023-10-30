David Beckham pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Ballon D’Or ceremony

David Beckham said Sir Bobby “started everything for him” as he presented the ceremony for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

On Monday 30 October, Beckham was called to present the prestigious award to 2023 winner Lionel Messi and took a moment to praise “national hero” Sir Bobby Charlton, who died aged 86.

”When we (England team) looked up into the stands, we used to always see Sir Bobby sat there, cheering us on”, recalled Beckham.

“So, it’s gonna be missed on that side. On a personal side, Sir Bobby started everything for me”, the Former England captain concluded.