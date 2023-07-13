If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Dele Alli has bravely opened up to Gary Neville in a tell-all interview, discussing how childhood trauma has impacted his mental health and football.

Speaking on a powerful episode of The Overlap, the Everton midfielder said he was sexually abused as a child before he was adopted aged 12.

Alli explained that he was “molested” aged six, started smoking aged seven and was dealing drugs at eight years old.

The footballer also spoke of how he recently spent six weeks in rehab because of a sleeping pill addiction and discussed how he is now mentally in the “best place” he’s ever been.