The Rock shares never-before-seen footage from shock WWE return

The Rock has shared behind-the-scenes footage from his shock WWE return.

Dwayne Johnson made his comeback after five years away from professional wrestling last week - and hinted at a blockbuster battle against real-life cousin Roman Reigns.

“These ‘electrifying’ nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana - the CHILLS,” he posted on social media, captioning the never-before-seen footage.

In the video, The Rock is seen arriving at the arena in San Diego, before meeting the likes of Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch backstage.