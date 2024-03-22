Emma Raducanu shows off hidden talent away from tennis court

Emma Raducanu has revealed a hidden talent away from the tennis court.

The 21-year-old, who was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open earlier this week due to injury, shared a video of herself sitting in her bedroom playing the keyboard.

The tennis star smiles as she turns on the camera and plays the relaxing tune to her 2.4 million followers.

The video, posted on Thursday (21 March), is captioned: “Been a while”.

Raducanu, who was given a wild card, was set to play China's Wang Xiyu in the Miami Open on Tuesday but pulled out of the tournament amid reports of a lower back injury.