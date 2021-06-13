A number of fans booed the taking of the knee at England’s opening Euro 2020 game on Sunday afternoon before being drowned by cheers from fellow supporters.

The anti-racism gesture was booed at both of England's warm-up games at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium over the past two weeks, leading Gareth Southgate to speak out in defence of his players and even write an open letter to fans calling for the country to come together.

However some of the 22,500 supporters at Wembley did boo before they were drowned out by cheers and applause.