Fan who got tattoo of England’s Euro 2024 ‘win’ days before final speaks out

An fan who prematurely had “England Euro 2024 Winners” tattooed on his leg to celebrate the Three Lions' "victory" has spoken out after the side were beaten by Spain in Sunday's (14 July) final.

Dan Thomas was inked with an image of the Henri Delaunay Cup and the text - but says he has no regrets about the decision and intends to keep it just in case the side are victorious in 2028.

England’s bid for a first major men’s trophy since 1966 was scuppered after substitute Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner secured a second successive European Championship final defeat for Gareth Southgate’s side.