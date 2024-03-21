Sir Keir Starmer believes Nike should recall England’s official Euro 2024 kit.

The Labour leader slammed the Football Association and their kit manufacturer for changing the “unifying” St George’s flag on the shirts and ripping off fans on prices.

“I’m a big football fan, I go to England games - men and women - the flag is used by everybody,” Sir Keir said, appearing on the first episode of The Sun’s weekly politics show, Never Mind the Ballots.

“It unifies, it doesn’t need to be changed. We just need to be proud of it. I think they should reconsider and change it back.”