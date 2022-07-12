Ian Wright replies to Alan Sugar’s ‘F***ing foolish’ claims about Women’s Euros

Ian Wright has hit back at Alan Sugar’s “f***ing foolishness”, responding to tweets he made criticising the lack of male coverage for the Women’s Euros.

Sugar first tweeted about how the coverage of England’s opening fixture was female-dominated, before again taking to social media to suggest his claim had something to do with Wright joining the lineup for the Lionesses’ second game.

“Rather than just saying ‘I got it wrong, lots of men are working the tournament,’ you doubled down on some complete f***ing foolishness,” Wright said.

“My God, your ego is totally out of control.”

