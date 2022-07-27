Euro 2022: Jeremy Vine shares his excitement as he watches England semi-final

Television presenter Jeremy Vine shared his ecstatic reaction to England’s win in the Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden.

In the clip posted to TikTok, Vine runs up to a screen showing Beth Mead’s opening goal while flinging his jacket over his head in celebration, before falling to the floor.

Goals from Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby saw the team to victory at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

The Lionesses play their first final since 2009 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 31 July.

