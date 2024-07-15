The England football team arrived at London Stanstead Airport on Monday (15 July) after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Manager Gareth Southgate led his team down the steps of the aircraft as they returned to the UK disappointed following Sunday night’s 2-1 defeat to Spain.

The players were then led through a private terminal where cars were waiting for them.

Southgate has said he has to decide whether it is right for both him and the team to continue as England manager after overseeing a second European Championship final defeat.