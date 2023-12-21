Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin responded to the European Super League ruling in a press conference on Thursday afternoon (21 December).

The European Court of Justice ruled that Uefa and Fifa both acted “unlawfully” by blocking the rebel tournament when it initially launched in 2021, making room for the breakaway competition from A22 to be relaunched.

Mr Ceferin insisted that “football is not for sale,” and even urged the breakaway competition to go ahead.

While clubs such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich have rejected A22’s Super League, European superpowers Barcelona and Real Madrid are two clubs that have backed the proposal.