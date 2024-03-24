Carlos Sainz jokes Lando Norris should ‘get appendix removed’ to secure F1 win

Carlos Sainz joked that Lando Norris should “get his appendix removed” if he wants to win his next race, after he brought home the trophy at this weekend’s Australian GP.

Sainz’s comeback came just two weeks after he underwent the surgery, and was still sporting a bandage across his stomach.

However, after Max Verstappen’s car went up in smoke mid-race, it was his opportunity to shine.

“Life sometimes is crazy. What happened at the beginning of the year then the podium in Bahrain, the appendix the comeback, the win it’s a rollercoaster”, Sainz said.