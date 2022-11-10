Michael Schumacher’s F1 car auctioned for record $14.9m

Michael Schumacher’s Formula One car has gone for a whopping $14.9 million in a Switzerland auction.

The car, auctioned off in Geneva, has broken records to become the most expensive F1 car in history.

It was driven by the racing star when he won the sixth of his seven world titles, finishing just two points ahead of Kimi Raikkonen.

The auction house is “delighted” to achieve a record price for the car as it “truly reflects the importance of this chassis.”

