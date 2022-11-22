Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the football club has announced.

The Portuguese forward’s departure was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening, 22 November.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” Manchester United said.

Ronaldo’s exit comes after he heavily criticised the club in an interview with Piers Morgan, claiming that he was being “forced” out by senior figures.

