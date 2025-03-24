Everton forward proposed to on pitch after year-long pregnancy break

Watch as Everton forward Rikke Madsen is surprised with a proposal from her boyfriend on the pitch after her first match since giving birth.

Madsen, who came off the bench for her first appearance since March 2024, helped Everton secure a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League on Saturday (March 22).

As the team celebrated, her partner, Martin Thomsen, joined them with their newborn daughter and flowers.

Everton Women shared the moment on social media, calling it "a special day at our home" in an Instagram post.