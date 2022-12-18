Mbappé leads French players in national anthem at World Cup final

Les Bleus belted out France's national anthem one last time during the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as they take on Argentina in the final.

Lusail Iconic Stadium erupted as 'La Marseillaise' played out as fans hope the likes of Mbappé and Dembélé can secure the winning goals against fellow footballing legend, Lionel Messi.

63 games have been played during the tournament in Qatar, and it's thought up to 88,000 could be in attendance at today's match.

