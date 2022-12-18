Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager, FA announces

Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager, despite questions around his future with the national football team.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign", the FA confirmed this morning (18 December).

Southgate has been in charge since 2016, and seen England through to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, and the final of Euro 2020, despite a disappointing result in this year's Qatar World Cup

Sign up for our newsletters.