Ivory Coast lift Africa Cup of Nations after late winner from Sébastien Haller

Ivory Coast lifted the Africa Cup of Nations after a late goal from Sébastien Haller on Sunday (11 February) capped an incredible run to the trophy.

The tournament hosts were 1-0 down to three-time winners Nigeria, but an equaliser from Franck Kessie and an 81st-minute goal from Dortmund’s Haller capped off the comeback.

Max Gradel lifted the trophy alongside the country’s 82-year-old president Alassane Ouattara, after whom the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, where the final was placed, is named.

The Elephants were on the brink of elimination three weeks ago after a humiliating 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea.

Head coach Jean-Louis Gasset was sacked before the knockout rounds, with former Reading midfielder Emerse Faé installed as interim head coach.