Leicester's Jamie Vardy's trains for final time as Fox

Jamie Vardy's teammates gave him an emotional send-off as he trained with the Foxes for the last time before his 500th and final appearance for Leicester on Sunday (18 May).

The former England striker, 38, waves goodbye after 13 years having played a lead role in Leicester’s unlikely Premier League title triumph and their FA Cup win in 2021.

“He has always been a great leader and always wanting to improve and to keep going and to take responsibility. He is the captain you want," Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said.

The Foxes host Ipswich on Sunday, with both teams set to be back in the Sky Bet Championship again next season.