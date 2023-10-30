Moment Lionel Messi announced as 2023 Ballon D’Or

Lionel Messi has been named the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner.

This is the football player’s eighth time winning the award.

Mr Messi has extended his own record for winning the title of the planet’s best player. He collected his first Ballon d’Or in 2009.

The 36-year-old, now with Inter Miami in MLS, claimed his award on stage during the broadcasted ceremony.

The win comes after his success in leading Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar last year.