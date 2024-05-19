Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool this weekend, taking charge of his final game on Sunday 19 May.

The German coach departs from Anfield a legend, delivering eight major trophies in his eight-and-a-half-year spell.

At times, Klopp fostered an environment that pitted Liverpool against the world - thanks, in part, to his fiery outbursts during post-match press conferences and interviews.

Never one to stay silent, he made his feelings clear about VAR, refereeing and, of course, the congested fixture schedule.

Here, The Independent takes a look back at Klopp’s most memorable interview moments from his time at Liverpool.