Jurgen Klopp hugged Luis Diaz on the pitch after the Liverpool winger raised his shirt to reveal a message calling for the release of his kidnapped father.

The 26-year-old’s were kidnapped at gunpoint in Colombia last week - Diaz’s mother has been found, but his father is still missing.

Diaz lifted up his shirt to reveal a message calling for “Libertad Para Papa” (freedom for papa) after coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Luton on Sunday, 5 November.

Footage showed Klopp embracing Diaz afterwards.