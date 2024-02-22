Luton Town boss Rob Edwards said Liverpool and Anfield were “at their best” after his side suffered a 4-1 defeat on Wednesday night (21 February).

The visitors led 1-0 at half-time but were overrun after the break with Jurgen Klopp’s team scoring four without reply.

“It was like the Kop was just sucking it in, we couldn’t really get out,” Edwards said.

“Second half I think we just saw Anfield, saw Liverpool, saw that full-throttle football. Their counter-pressing was incredible, [it] suffocated us.

“Fans were amazing and it was probably difficult for the players to really concentrate.”