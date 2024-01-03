Luke Littler has suggested it is “crazy” what he has done for darts during his historic run to the world championship final.

The 16-year-old sensation, who burst onto the scene last month, faces off with Luke Humphries in the showpiece event at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday night (3 January).

“I checked my TikTok, there are so many youngsters playing. It’s good,” Litter said of his influence.

“It’s just crazy what I have done for the sport.”

Regardless of Wednesday’s result, Littler will leave with memories that will last a lifetime, after beating the likes of Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan and Rob Cross en route to the final.