Luke Humphries issued a warning to darts rival Luke Littler after the teenager bested the world champion again.

Littler defeated Humphries 6-5 in the Berlin semi-final on Thursday night, marking his third victory over him since their showdown at Alexandra Palace.

“I’m gonna get him. I’m gonna get him again,” Humphries said while pointing at the camera, with a smirk on his face.

Humphries defeated Littler in the World Championship final in January but has since struggled to overcome the teenage star.