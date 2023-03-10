Kyle Walker allegations are a ‘private’ matter, says Pep Guardiola

Allegations that Kyle Walker indecently exposed himself in a bar are a "private issue", Pep Guardiola has said.

The Manchester City player is being investigated by police over the claims.

"A private issue. We solved it internally, speaking with him. Of course this is not the place to discuss private situations," the City boss said.

The incident is alleged to have occurred after City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle last Saturday (4 March.)

It is understood Walker contests the allegations.

