‘Manchester United are rubbish’: BBC News ticker suffers hilarious technical glitch

The news ticker at the bottom of BBC's broadcast suffered a hilarious technical glitch on Tuesday (24 May), sharing “news” it perhaps shouldn't have.

During a package covering the French Open, viewers were left rather distracted by the messages being shared at the bottom of the screen.

The first simply read “Manchester United are rubbish” and was likely set accidentally by a disgruntled football fan.

Another informed viewers of the weather, suggesting that there is “rain everywhere”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.