Avram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’

Avram Glazer responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims that Manchester United’s owners “don’t care about the club” as he broke his silence on a potential sale.

Sky Sports News tracked him down near his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he also spoke of finding “strategic alternatives” for one of the biggest football teams in the world.

“I’ll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo,” Mr Glazer said.

“He’s a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he’s done for the club and I wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.