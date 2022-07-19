Donny van de Beek believes Manchester United captain Harry Maguire showed “big personality” with his impressive reaction to some merciless booing during the opening stages against Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

The defender was jeered by his own fans early on as United comfortably brushed aside their Premier League rivals with a 3-1 win.

The Erik ten Hag’s era continued with another promising friendly performance on Tuesday evening in Australia, with goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho securing victory.

