Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:50
Ex-Man United star speaks out for first time since being declared bankrupt
Former Manchester United star Wes Brown has broken his silence after being declared bankrupt last year.
The 44-year-old, who made more than 300 Premier League appearances during a career which spanned over two decades, lost millions after hanging up his boots.
HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against Brown last February and the petition was rubber-stamped at the High Court two months later.
The former England international has now had his say on where things went wrong, admitting he did not have the “right people” around him at a young age.
“When you are making a lot of money, you need the right people,” Brown told the Ben Heath Podcast.
Up next
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:26
Masked gang attack police and cut through takeaway cash machine
01:09
Chad Daybell’s trial for murder begins with opening statements
00:44
Serial purse-snatcher caught red-handed after New York police chase
00:44
Post Office is ‘a dead duck and beyond saving’, says Alan Bates
00:47
Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train
00:35
Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage
00:34
London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
02:24
Joker 2 trailer teases look at Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga romance
01:11
Louis Tomlinson makes rare comment on Harry Styles ‘romance’ rumours
01:38
Ringo Starr announces first single from new EP ‘Crooked Boy’
00:44