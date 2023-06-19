Ederson has claimed Ruben Dias “threw up” into Jack Grealish’s mother’s bag during Manchester City’s press conference.

The goalkeeper struggled to hold in his laughter as he revealed the story during a press conference ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Guinea.

He explained that some players who do not normally drink alcohol made an exception during the treble celebrations.

“Ruben Dias made this exception, but it didn’t work out for him,” Ederson said, chuckling.

“Two shots and he threw up everything. And you might not believe it, but it all went into Jack Grealish’s mother’s bag.”