Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to keep banging in the goals after he continued his hot streak in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Charlton.

The England forward came off the bench to score two goals in stoppage time and send his side through to the semi-finals for the third time in four years.

“If he keeps the focus and keeps putting the same effort in, then he will keep on scoring,” Ten Hag said of his in-form striker.

