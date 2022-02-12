Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo at 2022 McLaren season launch

McLaren on Friday took the wraps off their MCL36 Formula One challenger that will be raced by Briton Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo in 2022.

The car features sleek, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels, sporting the 2022 look ushered in by a radical rules overhaul aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

McLaren, who also launched their IndyCar challenger and their Extreme E team on Thursday, returned to winning ways last season with Ricciardo handing the team their first Formula One victory since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here