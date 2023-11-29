NHL mass brawl as referee sends players off the ice

A mass brawl erupted at an NHL game, prompting the referee to eject all players on the ice.

The game between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators turned ugly as the hockey players collided in front of the barricades.

The game’s official made the unprecedented decision to throw every skater on the ice out of the game.

Altercations in ice hockey are common and result in various penalties and punishments, but for two entire teams to be sent marching is unheard of.