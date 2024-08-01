Gymnast goes flying in shock fall after equipment breaks

A Canadian Olympic gymnast suffered a fall after an "equipment malfunction" sent him flying off the horizontal bar in Paris on Wednesday (31 July).

Felix Dolci was competing in the men’s all-round gymnastics final when his hand guard split.

The 22-year-old then flew into a somersault before crashing down on the mat, shocking both the audience and BBC commentators.

Dolci was assisted by his team before being given the opportunity to perform his routine again with a new set of hand guards.