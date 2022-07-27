Paulo Dybala introduced to sea of Roma fans at spine-tingling unveiling

Paulo Dybala was welcomed to Roma by a sea of supporters in spine-tingling scenes close to the Square Colosseum.

Supporters lined the streets of Rome as the Argentine forward was unveiled, waving to fans while wearing the club’s shirt.

Dybala completed his free transfer from Serie A rivals Juventus earlier this month after his contract with the Bianconeri expired.

Undoubtedly one of the signings of the summer, he was introduced to over 8,000 jubilant fans, having already broken the Italian record for the most football shirt sales in a single day.

