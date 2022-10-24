Pele celebrates 82nd birthday, tells fans he hopes to be with them for ‘long time’

Brazilian football great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, has shared a video with his fans as he celebrates his 82nd birthday.

The former athlete, labelled as being “the greatest” by FIFA, said: “I am very happy to be with you all today and that God gave me health to thank you all for everything I have been given.

“I hope we can be together for a long time ... perhaps another 82 years is fine.”

Aged just 15, the forward began his professional career with Santos FC before starting with the Brazilian national team at 16.

