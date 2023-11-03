Possum dragged off college football field after interrupting game

A possum was escorted out of a stadium after it interrupted a college football game in Texas on Thursday night (2 November).

The animal ran onto the gridiron during the second quarter of the Texas Christian University and Texas Tech game.

Footage shows the possum running onto the pitch and being dragged away by a member of staff.

“Rodents of unusual size are showing up in Lubbock... He was not happy about being escorted out of the stadium,” a Fox Sports commentator said.