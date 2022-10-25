Aston Villa appoint former Arsenal boss Unai Emery as head coach

Aston Villa have appointed Unai Emery as their new head coach.

The former Arsenal manager replaces Steven Gerrard at Villa Park and departs Spanish club Villarreal, who he guided to the Champions League semi-finals last season and the Europa League title the previous year.

Emery, who had stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla on his managerial CV, will take over his next football club from 1 November after Villa agreed to pay his £5.2 million buy-out fee.

He is expected to be in the dugout for their home fixture against Manchester United on 6 November.

