An impressive timelapse video shows off Real Madrid’s new retractable pitch, which can be stored beneath the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish club returned to their iconic stadium last weekend, after renovation work that began over two years ago.

Madrid wasted no time in showing off some of the new features, including the new roof and a special underground area for the pitch.

Elite clubs need to keep their surfaces in tip-top condition and special LED lighting, ultraviolet light therapy and air conditioning will help Los Blancos do just that.