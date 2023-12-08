Fans of Brazilian football club Santos riot in streets after first-ever relegation

Fans of the Brazilian club Santos rioted in the streets after their team were relegated for the first time in their 111-year history.

A 2-1 home loss to Fortaleza on the final day of the Brazilian Serie A season on 7 December sunk them into the second division.

Tears turned to violence as fans set fire to cars and buses during riots after the match. Fans also clashed with police officers.

Santos has the likes of Pele and Neymar Jr on their list of alumni and is one of Brazil’s most successful clubs.