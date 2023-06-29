A teenage Australian skateboarder has become the first female to land a 720 - a trick which involves making two full rotations in the air - in a competition.

Arisa Trew, 13, pulled off the impressive feat in front of crowds while competing at Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday 25 June.

Hawk - the legendary skateboarder who is the face of his own popular video game series - invented the trick and first performed it back in 1985.

Footage shared by the Level Up Academy, where Trew trains under coach Trevor Ward, shows Hawk offering the teenager some pointers before she lands the trick.