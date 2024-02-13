A player for the San Francisco 49ers admitted they didn’t know the NFL Playoff’s overtime rules, after their side’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers lost to the Chiefs 25-22 in the big game on Sunday, 11 February, after a game-winning touchdown pass from Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

“I didn’t even know about the new playoff overtime rule, so it was a surprise to me,” 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead said.

Sunday’s game fielded new overtime rules that meant both teams were granted possession of the ball in overtime, something which several of the 49ers players were unaware of after scoring a field goal on the first overtime possession.

“They put it on the scoreboard, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, even if you score, they get a chance still’,” Armstead added.