Roberto De Zerbi accuses Cristian Stellini of disrespect as both bosses sent off

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi accused Cristian Stellini of a lack of respect after watching his side lose 2-1 at Tottenham in a fiery encounter.

Drama occurred before kick-off when De Zerbi was involved in a heated exchange with Spurs’ acting head coach Stellini and could be seen pointing animatedly at his fellow Italian.

Both managers were then sent off for their antics in the second half, as the two benches clashed on the touchline around the hour mark.

“I don’t like it when people don’t respect me. But there are normal situations in football,” De Zerbi said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.