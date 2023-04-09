Roberto De Zerbi accuses Cristian Stellini of disrespect as both bosses sent off

Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:56
Roberto De Zerbi accuses Cristian Stellini of disrespect as Spurs and Brighton bosses sent off
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi accused Cristian Stellini of a lack of respect after watching his side lose 2-1 at Tottenham in a fiery encounter.
Drama occurred before kick-off when De Zerbi was involved in a heated exchange with Spurs’ acting head coach Stellini and could be seen pointing animatedly at his fellow Italian.
Both managers were then sent off for their antics in the second half, as the two benches clashed on the touchline around the hour mark.
“I don’t like it when people don’t respect me. But there are normal situations in football,” De Zerbi said.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
00:41
Daniels: Trump doesn’t deserve jail for alleged crimes involving me
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
05:22
Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
12:21
Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session
09:13
Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:21
Sturgeon says she will ‘fully cooperate’ after arrest of husband
00:28
Paramedic steals money from 94-year-old woman minutes after her death
01:35
Uvalde parent forcibly removed from school after gun-control protest
01:28
Moment police enter pub and seize dolls after hate crime complaint
00:43
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
01:01
Eddie Marsan was ‘afraid’ of growing up around white working-class men
01:53
Jeremy Renner refuses to be ‘haunted’ by memory of snowplough accident
02:03
Indiana Jones: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford star in trailer
00:38
Michael J. Fox speaks about Parkinson’s battle in documentary trailer
00:44
Watch as 8ft alligator takes a dip in Florida swimming pool
00:24
Family of alligators spotted near Florida golf club
01:56
Cancer survivor gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby after ovaries removed
00:51
Woman breaks down as she smells coffee after 2-year long Covid battle
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09