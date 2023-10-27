Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou went head-to-head during the weigh-in before their fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury is set to box ex-UFC title holder Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 28 October in a professional contest whose result is expected to count on each man’s boxing record.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Fury tipped the scales at 277.7lbs, while Ngannou came in at 272.1lbs before going head-to-head on the stage.

Tyson Fury has said Francis Ngannou’s chances in their fight are the same as those of a “table-tennis champion” playing Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.