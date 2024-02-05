Tyson Fury shares Oleksandr Usyk fight update as boxer shows off freak eye cut

Tyson Fury has shared an update with fans on his fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

On Friday (2 February), it was revealed that Fury had suffered a cut above his eye during sparring, leading his bout with Usyk to be postponed from 17 February to 18 May.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday (4 February), the boxer said he is in a “good mood”.

“In life sometimes s*** things happen, but you never let it get to you, you always keep moving forward,” he said.

Showing off his injury, he said: “Nearly cost me the biggest fight in my career, but what can you do? S*** happens and we move on.”